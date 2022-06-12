BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unidentified man was shot and wounded following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday at a Ballston Lake residence. Police were called for a report of a 27-year-old man accused of discharging a shotgun in a field and making suicidal threats to an occupant near that residence.

New York State Police located the man outside his residence where he immediately fled police they said. Troopers along with crisis negotiators attempted to communicate a peaceful surrender with the man through the night but were unsuccessful.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., members of the Special Operation Response Team approached the residence in an attempt to direct the man to surrender. The unidentified man then allegedly exited the residence brandishing a shotgun at police.

According to a report, Troopers directed the man to drop the gun, but he disregarded police. A member of the response team fired one round from their duty weapon, striking the man in the upper body they said.

The man was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated and is in guarded condition. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.