SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Sunday morning, Troopers in Wilton responded to the report of a wrong-way driver on the Northway in Saratoga Springs. They spotted a car in Wilton matching the description, driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Troopers were able to stop the car before anyone got hurt. According to police reports, Kathryn G. Stuthmann, 24, of Hudson Falls was behind the wheel. She was arrested at the scene and taken back to the state police barracks in Wilton for processing.

Stuthmann blew a 0.18% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at the barracks, police said. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and ticketed for her alleged wrong-way driving.

Stuthmann was released on an appearance ticket. She is due back in Wilton Town Court on June 13.