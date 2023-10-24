SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out six businesses. Police say two businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, two unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

The businesses not in compliance were the following:

  • USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065
  • Speedway, 1583 State Route 9, NY 12065

The following businesses were in compliance:

  • Speedway, 1698 State Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065
  • XtraMart, 1588 State Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065
  • Valero, 1493 State Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065
  • Stewart’s Shop, 214 Guideboard Rd., NY 12065

According to New York State Police, during these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.