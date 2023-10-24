SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out six businesses. Police say two businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, two unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

The businesses not in compliance were the following:

USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065

Speedway, 1583 State Route 9, NY 12065

The following businesses were in compliance:

Speedway, 1698 State Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065

XtraMart, 1588 State Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065

Valero, 1493 State Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065

Stewart’s Shop, 214 Guideboard Rd., NY 12065

According to New York State Police, during these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.