SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out six businesses. Police say two businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, two unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.
The businesses not in compliance were the following:
- USA Gasoline, 4 Fire Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Speedway, 1583 State Route 9, NY 12065
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Speedway, 1698 State Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- XtraMart, 1588 State Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065
- Valero, 1493 State Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065
- Stewart’s Shop, 214 Guideboard Rd., NY 12065
According to New York State Police, during these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.