NYSP: Body found on Saratoga Lake shore

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police officers located a dead body on the shore of Saratoga Lake Friday morning, they said in a statement.
Police said they found a deceased female in the area of Shore Avenue.
There are no other details at the moment. State Police is investigating.
This is a developing story. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update May 15
- Albany County coronavirus update
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- Adirondack Theatre Festival cancels summer season, opens ATF On Demand
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 15, 2020