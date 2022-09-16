GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police of Wilton arrested Gerald L. Kilburn, 52 of Greenfield on September 15. Around 4:03 p.m., Troopers responded to a home in Greenfield after a report of an altercation. After investigation, police reported Kilburn had a shotgun and threatened to use it against victims.

Charges

Second degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

According to police, Kilburn was processed at SP Wilton and arraigned at Greenfield Town Court. Kilburn was released on his own recognizance.