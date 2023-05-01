ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Retired Senior Investigator Nicholas Georgeadis, 52, passed away on Friday, April 28, from an illness stemming from his assignment around the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, according to New York State Police.

According to New York State Police, Georgeadis entered the state police on April 30, 1997, and remained with the state police for 21 years leading up to his retirement on November 28, 2018. Georgeadis served the majority of his career as part of the State Police Special Investigations Unit and was last assigned to the Office of Counterterrorism.

Senior Investigator Georgeadis is from Wilton in Saratoga County. He is survived by his wife Amy, and three children, Austin, Alexis, and Thomas.