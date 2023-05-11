MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on Friday, the northbound off-ramp for Exit 17 on Interstate-87 will be closed for work on a previously announced bridge replacement and interchange configuration project. The southbound ramp will remain open.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-87 will be detoured to Exit 18, where they can loop back down. Motorists who want to utilize the on-ramp from Route 9 to the northbound Northway will be detoured southbound to Exit 16, where they can get on the highway.

The closures will remain from 7 p.m. on Friday until Monday, May 15, at 6 a.m. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.