SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Military Museum announced they will be hosting their grand re-opening. The event is scheduled for October 7 at 11 a.m.

The museum reopened its doors back in July after being closed for several months due to renovations and repairs. The grand re-opening will celebrate the museum being back in full swing, and will feature historical reenactors, a performance by the 42nd Division Military Band, and free ice cream provided by Stewart’s Shops.

The New York State Military Museum is located at 61 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs. The event is free and open to the public.