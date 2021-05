ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) announced a virtual auction of surplus vehicle, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property. The auction will take place in Saratoga Springs, but will be conducted online at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the state later this year and information on specific items and terms of sale, visit the OGS website.