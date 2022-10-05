SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Internet bidding is not available for this auction. It’s live bidding only. A 13% buyer’s premium will be charged on all purchases.
Items up for auction
- 2006 Chevrolet Silverado
- Four 2004 Chevrolet Blazers
- 2004 Chevrolet Astro
- 2002 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2008 Ford F250
- 2000 Ford Expedition
- 2006 Ford Escape
- Four 2005 Ford Escapes
- 2007 Dodge Durango
- 2003 Dodge Durango
- 1999 Chevrolet S10
- 2007 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2000 Chevrolet C2500
- 2013 Ford F150
- 2004 Ford F250
- 2001 Ford F150
- 2003 Dodge Ram
- Two 1995 GMC Sierras
- 2006 Mack CV712 Dump Truck
- Lot of about 10 tons of scrap metal
- Polaris Big Boss 400 ATV
- Mercury boat motor
- Haulmark trailer
- 1988 Grumman Meta Fisherman Boat
- 1989 EZ Loader Sprint Trailer
- 1979 Mako 17 Striper Boat
You can register to bid online to avoid the line on auction day. You can view photos and details on all the items on the Perry Auctions website.