SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.

Internet bidding is not available for this auction. It’s live bidding only. A 13% buyer’s premium will be charged on all purchases.

Items up for auction

2006 Chevrolet Silverado

Four 2004 Chevrolet Blazers

2004 Chevrolet Astro

2002 Chevrolet Blazer

2008 Ford F250

2000 Ford Expedition

2006 Ford Escape

Four 2005 Ford Escapes

2007 Dodge Durango

2003 Dodge Durango

1999 Chevrolet S10

2007 Chevrolet Silverado

2000 Chevrolet C2500

2013 Ford F150

2004 Ford F250

2001 Ford F150

2003 Dodge Ram

Two 1995 GMC Sierras

2006 Mack CV712 Dump Truck

Lot of about 10 tons of scrap metal

Polaris Big Boss 400 ATV

Mercury boat motor

Haulmark trailer

1988 Grumman Meta Fisherman Boat

1989 EZ Loader Sprint Trailer

1979 Mako 17 Striper Boat

You can register to bid online to avoid the line on auction day. You can view photos and details on all the items on the Perry Auctions website.