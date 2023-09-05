SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association, Inc. is celebrating another successful summer at the Saratoga Race Course. According to the NYRA, more than 1.1 million fans attended the 40-day summer meet, marking the eighth consecutive season where attendance surpassed 1 million fans.

The summer meet also generated nearly $800 million in all-sources handle, the third largest in Saratoga’s history.

“Thanks to the fans who visited Saratoga Race Course over these 40 days, and all those who watched and wagered from home, the popularity of the summer meet continues to exceed all expectations,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “The world-class racing held here each summer is made possible by the owners, trainers, jockeys, and backstretch community who collectively dedicate so much to the horses and the sport.

“At the same time, the continued success of Saratoga depends upon our ability to continuously enhance equine safety through science and technology,” added O’Rourke. “In the coming months, NYRA will make significant investments in PET scan imaging to identify pre-existing injuries; finalize the path forward regarding the adoption of synthetic surfaces at each venue; and expand the use of biometric wearable devices. Horses, fans, and the racing community deserve nothing less.”