NYRA Bets Gift Cards available at Stewart’s for 2021 Breeders’ Cup

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NYRA) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced that NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available starting Monday at participating Stewart’s Shops in Saratoga County in advance of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. The Breeders’ Cup, featuring 14 championship races worth more than $31 million in purse money, will be held Thursday and Friday at Del Mar.

“We’ve seen tremendous success with the NYRA Bets Gift Card Program, and we’re happy to offer the NYRA Bets Cards in select shops in time for the Breeders’ Cup and the upcoming holiday season,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “This is just one of the many ways that Stewart’s Shops makes your life easier!”

NYRA Bets Gift Cards are preloaded with $50 to deposit in an NYRA Bets account, America’s leading online betting platform, and may be used to fund both active and new accounts. The funds will be available immediately when betting with NYRA Bets. There are no processing fees or premiums applied when purchasing or using NYRA Bets Gift Cards. NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available for purchase by cash only; credit cards are not accepted.

“NYRA Bets is the best way to play the Breeders’ Cup, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with Stewart’s Shops to bring back the popular NYRA Bets Gift Cards for the 2021 World Championships,” said Pat McKenna, NYRA Senior Director of Communications. “As horseplayers look forward to watching and wagering on the brightest stars in the sport during the Breeders’ Cup, we thank Stewart’s for its continued support.”

Racing fans can also use the gift cards to bet online at hundreds of tracks nationwide, including the fall meet at Aqueduct Racetrack, which begins on Thursday, November 11, and continues through Sunday, December 5.

NYRA Bets is the official wagering platform of The New York Racing Association, Inc. Fans who use NYRA Bets Gift Cards to open and fund a new account qualify for a sign-up bonus. The NYRA Bets app is available for download on iOS and Android.