SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10) — Antonio Vargas, 56, of the Bronx was arrested on Tuesday and charged for allegedly trying to cash a bogus check with a fake ID. Police said that both the check and his passport card were forgeries.

At around 11:30 a.m., someone from Saratoga National Bank on South Broadway in Saratoga Springs called police to report the incident as it was happening. They said that a man—later identified as Varags—was in the bank to cash the forgery, possibly using false identification.

Police said that the unsuccessful Vargas left on foot while they were on their way. Although no transaction was completed, staff gave a detailed description, so police found him within a few blocks and arrested him.

Due to what they determined were forgeries, Saratoga Springs police charged Vargas with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, plus misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification. Police did not say the amount of the check in their press release.

Local police also contact the Department of Homeland Security. After he was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court, he was turned over to a federal agent. That means that he could face more charges.