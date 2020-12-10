Nursing home applies for permission to shut down

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local lawmaker is reacting after she learned a nursing home in Saratoga County applied to shut down.

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh said the Saratoga Center Rehab & Skilled Nursing Care on Ballston Avenue in Ballston Spa applied for a Department of Health permission to close.

Walsh said the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on nursing homes raises more questions about the situation.

NEWS10 ABC looked into it and found the nursing home’s website has been taken down and the administration’s inbox is full.