Nourish Designs provides meals for kids through custom school spiritwear

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nourish Designs, a small business in Ballston Spa, creates apparel and gift items featuring original hand-drawn mandala designs by Betsy Phelps Seplowitz. Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York.

This past fall, Nourish designed custom mandalas for each of the elementary schools within the Ballston Spa Central School District. The designs included Scotty paws and Scotty dogs, in honor of the Ballston Spa mascot, as well as school-specific slogans.

Partnering with Green Mountain Prints and Dyes, a local silk screening business, Nourish designed spirit-wear collections for each of the four schools. As of December 2020, sales of the shirts and sweatshirts were able to provide 6,400 meals for kids in need within Ballston Spa.

For more information on how these mandalas are feeding kids, or to see the current line of available products in the online store, visit www.nourishdesigns.com