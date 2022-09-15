SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two lanes of the Northway will be closed each of the next three weekends between Exits 14 and 15 for bridge maintenance work over Route 29 in Saratoga Springs. The lane reductions could continue into October if necessary, depending on weather conditions.

Lane reductions are scheduled on the following weekends and directions of travel:

Friday, September 16, at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 19, at 6 a.m. on the northbound Northway

Friday, September 23, at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 26, at 6 a.m. on the southbound Northway

Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. until Monday, October 3, at 6 a.m. on the southbound Northway

Motorists are urged to drive carefully in work zones, for their safety and the safety of workers. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit the 511NY website, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Traffic trends across the Capital Region can also be checked using NEWS10’s traffic tracker.