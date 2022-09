SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Northway is closed after a crash Thursday night. The crash took place around 10:45 p.m. between Exits 15 and 16.

The right shoulder of Ballard Road in Wilton is also closed. Northbound traffic is being rerouted at Exit 15. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

The extent of injuries from the crash was unknown Thursday night.