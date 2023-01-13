DAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary. An investigation into the incident revealed that Jenny L. Carlton, 41, of Hudson Falls, and Donald R. Lee, 51, of Hadley entered the house while the homeowner was not there, according to police reports.

Police say Carlton and Lee took multiple items from the home. Between May 2022 and January 2023, both were jailed for unrelated offenses. They were pulled from their jail cells for the alleged Day break-in on Thursday.

Each was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony. They were processed at the Wilton State Police barracks and arraigned at the Day Town Court.

Lee was sent back to Saratoga County Jail after the arraignment. Carlton was returned to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections at Bedford Hills.