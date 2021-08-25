‘No to Hate in Upstate’ vigil planned at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs

In this Tuesday, June 22, 2010 photo, a woman sits on a bench at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. After a 2009 summer travel season that many in New York state’s tourism industry would just as soon forget about, 2010 is shaping up as the return of the summer vacation. One tourism official says Americans have a “pent-up, inherent desire” to hit the road this summer, and it’s giving lodging, entertainment and leisure destinations a much-needed boost. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vigil is set for after 5 p.m. in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs. Organizers say that concerned community members are holding a peaceful gathering to say that racism and attacks on democracy have no place in Saratoga County, New York, or in the U.S.

To participate, you have to sign up online. Organizers say to bring signs, bring friends, and wear a mask.

The “No Hate in Upstate” rally is meant to call on elected officials and candidates to stand against bigotry and disinformation campaigns. Organizers say they’re patriotic supporters of equal rights, justice, and democracy, and are using #BoycottHate on social media.

The people behind the demonstration describe themselves as an informal group of community organizers, faith leaders, and citizens united to stop hate in Upstate New York. They say they were pushed to action by Rep. Elise Stefanik’s association with Scott Presler.

On Wednesday, Stefanik and the Saratoga County Republican Party reportedly had planned to hold a rally with Presler at Gavin Park in Wilton. Those plans were ultimately postponed, but not before the vigil was set up to counter Stefanik and Presler’s planned appearances.

Those behind the “No Hate in Upstate” vigil outline several apparent problems with Presler’s political message. They say he is a conspiracy theorist, the extremist leader of an anti-Muslim group, and a key participant in the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

The Office of Rep. Stefanik, who is the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, did not respond to a request for comments.

Ron Kim is a Democratic mayoral candidate in Saratoga Springs. He said in a statement on Tuesday that he agrees with the vigil: