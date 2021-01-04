New York’s first case of ‘UK strain’ diagnosed in Saratoga Springs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WWTI) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media on Monday. He announced that the Wadsworth lab confirmed a local case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K.

“Wadsworth lab confirmed a case of the U.K. strain in Saratoga County,” Cuomo said. “He’s a man in his 60s who had some symptoms. He did not travel recently, so evidence suggests it’s in the community.”

According to Cuomo, the individual who tested positive for the U.K. strain of COVID-19—B117—is affiliated with a jewelry store in Saratoga County, N Fox Jewelers, located on Broadway*. The store has been closed since December 21, 2020, but the state is asking all customers who visited the store from December 18 through December 21 to be tested for COVID-19.

The UK B117 COVID-19 strain, according to Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, is more transmittable. The governor said this strain is 70% more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain and he said contact tracing is paramount to keep the spread of the strain under control.

“It’s about contact tracing,” shared the Governor. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can. We need the community’s help.”

Wadsworth Laboratory, based in Albany, began research into a new strain of COVID-19, which was first spotted in the United Kingdom, in late December.

“I think this strain is more prevalent than people know,” Cuomo said.

New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said this strain is more transmissible, but there’s no evidence yet that it isn’t affected by vaccines, or that it is more dangerous for people who are infected.

It was the second update of the day from the governor, following a Monday morning briefing where he provided new statewide numbers regarding the pandemic and declared the Finger Lakes region is the state’s “greatest problem” at present.

On day 310 of the pandemic in New York, the governor provided the following data:

134,360 COVID-19 tests processed statewide Sunday

8.34% positivity rate overall statewide

9.85% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

7.78% positivity rate outside micro-cluster hotspots

170 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Sunday

8,251 hospitalizations

1,357 in ICU

843 intubations

*A previous version of this story misidentified the infected patient as the owner of N Fox Jewelers. NEWS10 regrets the error, as the specific affiliation between the patient and the store has not been verified.