New York’s 49th State Senate District debate set for Wednesday

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A debate between the candidates for New York’s 49th State Senate District is set for Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Incumbent Republican Jim Tedisco will debate Democratic challenger Thearse McCalmon. The League of Women Voters in Saratoga is moderating the event, although it is not open to the public. The League will share it through their YouTube channel afterward.

