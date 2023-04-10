SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Times journalist Megan Twohey spoke at Skidmore College on Monday. Twohey is one of the investigative journalists who helped uncover the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

In her speech, Twohey talked about her book, which she said was turned into a movie. Officials said her speech was important to shine light on sexual abuse prevention.

Experts said more than 80 percent of women have experienced either sexual harassment or abuse in their lifetime.