SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center will be closed to the public after Saturday, October 8. The museum and research center will close for four months for roof repairs on the 131-year-old facility.

The Saratoga Springs Armory was built between 1889 and 1891 to quarter the New York National Guard’s 22nd Infantry Regiment, and the building was enlarged around 1906. The museum was created in 2002 and tells the story of New York’s service and units through exhibits and programs. It is the home of over 28,000 artifacts and archival materials.

The museum will remain staffed, as will the New York Army National Guard recruiting office, which is in the building. It is operated by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.