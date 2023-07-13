SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center is reopening to the public on July 14. The 131-year-old facility has been closed since October 2022 due to upgrades being made to the roof as well as building repairs.

The institution holds over 28,000 artifacts that relate to New York military history, from the Revolutionary War through present day. The museum has the following permanent exhibits on display:

NYS Military Museum Exhibits

Battleground for Freedom: New York During the Revolutionary War

A Call Not Unheeded: New York’s Militia and National Guard, 1792- 1916

Empire for Union: New York and the Civil War

Fiery Trial and Sacrifice: New York and the First World War

World War II: United for Victory

Hot Spots in the Cold War: Korean and Vietnam Wars

To kick off the opening, the museum will expand its hours during the Saratoga Track season. It will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday from July 17 through September 2, before resuming its usual Tuesday through Saturday schedule.

The New York State Military Museum is located at 61 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs. You can learn more about their history, as well as access collections, archives, and interviews of veterans online by visiting the museum’s website.