New York Lottery Take Five top-prize tickets sold in Clifton Park, Buffalo

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Two New Yorkers took home the Take Five Top Prizes.

The New York Lottery announced that two individuals received winning tickets for the October 7 Take Five drawing. According to the New York Lottery, the tickets were sold in Buffalo and Clifton Park.

The winning ticket in Buffalo was sold at Tops Market on Niagara Street and the winner took home $29,830. In Clifton Park, the ticket was sold at Ians on Route 9, and was worth $29,830.

