NEW YORK (WWTI) — Two New Yorkers took home the Take Five Top Prizes.
The New York Lottery announced that two individuals received winning tickets for the October 7 Take Five drawing. According to the New York Lottery, the tickets were sold in Buffalo and Clifton Park.
The winning ticket in Buffalo was sold at Tops Market on Niagara Street and the winner took home $29,830. In Clifton Park, the ticket was sold at Ians on Route 9, and was worth $29,830.
LATEST STORIES
- Increased foot traffic expected in Adirondacks over holiday weekend, hiking safety encouraged
- New York Lottery Take Five top-prize tickets sold in Clifton Park, Buffalo
- Voter registration deadline for November election is Friday
- Is President Trump still contagious? Experts say it’s impossible to know
- Titans on track for Tuesday game against Bills after no new COVID-19 cases reported