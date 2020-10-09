New York Lottery Take Five top-prize tickets sold in Clifton Park, Buffalo

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: People walk past the New York Lottery Customer Service Center in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Two New Yorkers took home the Take Five Top Prizes.

The New York Lottery announced that two individuals received winning tickets for the October 7 Take Five drawing. According to the New York Lottery, the tickets were sold in Buffalo and Clifton Park.

The winning ticket in Buffalo was sold at Tops Market on Niagara Street and the winner took home $29,830. In Clifton Park, the ticket was sold at Ians on Route 9, and was worth $29,830.

