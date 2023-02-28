SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York City Ballet is holding virtual auditions for local children to perform in “Firebird,” during its summer residency at SPAC. Applicants should have some ballet training although there is no dancing involved in these roles.

Casting for the company’s production of “Firebird,” by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins includes roles for 14 girls, ages nine to 12 who are between four feet seven inches and five feet tall. Understudies will also be cast.

Rehearsal Schedule

• Wednesday, July 19, 4-6 p.m., at the SPAC School of the Arts

• Thursday, July 20, 4-6 p.m. at the SPAC School of the Arts

• Friday, July 21 in the SPAC amphitheater

The performances will be on July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2 p.m. The New York City Ballet explains “Firebird,” will be featured as part of a program that also includes Balanchine’s “Swan Lake,” and Robbins’ “Fancy Free.” The children will appear in the last wedding tableau. To fill out the virtual audition form, click here. Video submissions must also be included. All audition submissions are due by March 31. For more details visit the SPAC website.