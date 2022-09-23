CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York butchers will lace up and hit the Clifton Park ice rink to compete in the first round of the “Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.” These 15 professional meat-cutters from around the state will try to prove they’re a “cut above” the rest on September 26 at 1 p.m. The winner of the competition will get the chance to compete for $25,000.

Butchers from all over the state will have 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet, and one ribeye to cut. They’ll be judged on quality, yield, and speed in this timed event. The winner will be the cutter who’ll yield the most steaks, with the highest quality of cut in the least amount of time. The event is held in the ice rink, at a chilly 38 degrees, to assure the best, freshest quality meat.

“It’s really an art,” says Mike Davis, Texas Roadhouse Product Coach. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

A list of participants is as follows:

1. Kyle Russell Vestal, NY

2. Andy Guzman Horseheads, NY

3. Ryan Wittich Watertown, NY

4. Ryan Flatley Tonawonda, NY

5. Nate Kelly Plattsburgh, NY

6. Brendan Radez Ithaca, NY

7. Brendan Johnson Greece, NY

8. Sean Speer Williston, NY

9. Zach White Syracuse, NY

10. Francisco Hernandez Clay, NY

11. Ryan Hurlbutt New Hartford, NY

12. Estevan Mendez New Hartford, NY

13. Timmy Beaudoin Henrietta, NY

14. Zac Townsend Cheektowaga, NY

15. Sean Collins Albany, NY

On average, each cuts about $1 million worth of meat, and spend roughly seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in a 35-degree walk-in cooler.