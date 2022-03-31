MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Monday, April 4, the off-ramps for Exit 17 of the Northway will have new traffic patterns. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said the off-ramps will be reconfigured into two, newly constructed T-shaped intersections at Route 9 in Moreau.

The reconstruction of the Exit 17 interchange was announced in October 2021 as part of the bridge replacement project. The 13.5 million project will replace the Route 9 bridge over the Northway in Moreau, as well as enhance safety and mobility between the Northway and Route 9.

DOT said drivers should also continue to watch for lane and shoulder closures on the Northway and Route 9. There are also brief overnight closures of the Northway that are tentatively scheduled for the week of April 18 to remove existing overhead signs. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane if safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.