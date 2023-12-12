SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Pretty Hot Mess Kids has officially opened its doors in South Glens Falls. The children’s boutique and toy store is located at 139 Saratoga Avenue.

Owner Angel Isaac founded The Pretty Hot Mess in 2018 as a wellness boutique and has now expanded to open a separate storefront for the toy store. The Pretty Hot Mess Wellness Boutique is located right next door in the plaza at 139 Saratoga Avenue.

“The Pretty Hot Mess Kids is more than a toy store; it’s a celebration of childhood,” said Isaac. “We believe in the power of play to inspire, educate, and ignite creativity. Our carefully curated collection of toys reflects our commitment to providing quality, innovative products that engage and entertain children of all ages.”

The Pretty Hot Mess Kids sells plushies, fidget devices, games, science and art kits, lava lamps, and more. You can view the toys and place an order on The Pretty Hot Mess Kids website.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the South Glens Falls community and look forward to creating lasting connections with local families,” said Isaac. “Our mission is to be more than just a store; we aspire to be a destination where families can experience the magic of childhood together.”

Until December 24, the store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their normal hours will be announced after the holiday.