SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new specialty marketplace is coming to downtown Saratoga Springs. PDT Market is set to open at 55 Railroad Place, the former spot of Price Chopper Limited.

Chef Adam Foti, the founder and owner of PDT Catering, plans to open a 19,000 square foot gourmet marketplace that includes specialty grocery, a full service bar, gifts, home goods, and a place to hold private events and cooking classes. Construction of the space will begin immediately and PDT Market is scheduled to open in the fall.

“We’re so excited to expand our brand with this new venture and bring our passion for food directly

to downtown Saratoga. Our vision for PDT market is to create a distinctive experience that transports people to another place and in the process transforms our community. We want to be Saratoga’s favorite place to eat, shop and learn–a familiar place that comforts all both inside and out,” said Foti.

Foti said PDT Market will be an authentic collaboration of food and experiences, and a place to “eat, shop and learn.” He said guests can look forward to holiday events, weekend brunch, special pop-ups, and catering, among other unique events. PDT Market will also reflect Foti’s signature French influence throughout its cuisine and will feature locally-crafted products.

Price Chopper Limited permanently closed on April 16. Officials said they decided not to renew the lease for the grocery store, saying that the store was not viable to keep open as the nearby Market 32 on Route 50 attracted a lot of traffic.

PDT Catering is a catering service for weddings, fundraisers, and social events throughout Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region. The business also hosts virtual cooking classes In 2018, PDT Catering opened an outdoor, European-style space at their homebase location in Ballston Lake, which is used as an event space and carries its curated home and lifestyle product line.

ABN Design, Paone Architecture, and Bonacio Construction will be working on the project. A grand opening date will be announced in September.