SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new 14-member downtown advisory committee was formed in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, which includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee’s first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place in the city’s downtown, as well as to identify ways to enhance communication between the businesses and city’s police department.

“I want to commend Commissioner Moran for leading the charge to bring our downtown businesses together along with City and public safety leaders,” said Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce. “This is a tremendous public-private partnership focused on enhancing security protocols, improving training opportunities, expanding communications, and most importantly to sustain these efforts for years to come.”

The downtown advisory committee will be co-chaired by Dillon Moran, the Commissioner of Accounts in the City of Saratoga Springs, as well as Todd Shimkus. Besides the two co-chairs, the members of the downtown advisory committee also include:

Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, City of Saratoga Springs

Chief Shane Crooks, Saratoga Springs Police Department

Lt. Tyler McIntosh, Saratoga Springs Police Department

Assistant Chief Aaron Dyer, Saratoga Springs Fire Department/Chief Code Enforcer

Deann Devitt, President of the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association

Darryl Leggieri, President, Discover Saratoga

Dean Kolligan, a member of the Downtown Special Assessment District

Jason Fitch, City Tavern

Dennis Kiingati, Hamlet and Ghost Heidi West, Lifestyles, Caroline & Main, and Union Hall Supply

Brian Miller, Bourbon Room and Ice House Sara Elacqua, Spa City Tap & Barrel

Besides a third-party audit, the committee’s other priority will be setting up a workshop for all on-premise license holders in the city with the city’s police department. The goal in mind is to provide up-to-date training for all police officers, establish best practices, and protocols to speed up the notification of police officers when needed.