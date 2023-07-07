SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As horses and jockeys prepare to get off to the races, so is the new Saratoga Springs Police Chief, Tyler McIntosh. On Friday, he talked about safety planning for the upcoming track season and his priorities as he settles into his new role.

“It is very exciting for me. I am very honored and humbled to have this opportunity,” said McIntosh.

He has been rising through the ranks at the department for 11 years. He started as a patrol officer, then became a sergeant. He was a lieutenant before becoming the new chief of police.

“I think I bring a lot to the table as far as collaboration and focusing on community partnerships, so we can best protect and serve the community,” said McIntosh.

He’s gearing up to ensure public safety ahead of the racing season, which begins next week.

Measures include partnerships with the Saratoga Race Course security, the Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the New York State Park Police, the FBI and other local agencies.

“We are prepared to respond to any kind of large scale incidents that could occur,” said McIntosh.

He says they plan to increase overall staffing in the summer and will have more officers on patrol downtown on Friday and Saturday nights.

One of his priorities is to establish a comprehensive officer wellness program that complements the services they already have, like the Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga – a program that uses retired racehorses in therapy sessions with first responders and veterans.

“Our officers are exposed to, on average, three to four times a month a traumatic incident, which most people encounter in a lifetime,” said McIntosh.

A majority of the calls they receive are related to mental health issues, he says.

“Mental health calls are taxing,” said McIntosh.

He says de-escalation training is intertwined in all the training they do and added that every use-of-force incident is investigated. He says he plans on making contact with the recently established civilian review board.

There are plans to open a collaborative forum this Fall, he says, to build partnerships and identify issues within the community so they can solve problems together.