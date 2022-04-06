CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The soft reopening of the Cooley Kill Restaurant took place at the Van Patten Golf Club on Wednesday. The restaurant was named after the creek that runs through the golf course.

The Cooley Kill Restaurant and Bar will be run by Executive Chef Zachary Arsenault, who was previously employed at the Saratoga Casino.

“We have great plans,” Van Patten Golf Club General Manger Joe Gunther said. “We want this place to be the premier place people want to go to in Clifton Park or the Capital District.”

The restaurant will be fully open next week when the golf course opens on Friday, April 15.