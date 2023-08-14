WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new mixed-use development center has been proposed at 611-623 Maple Avenue (Route 9) in Wilton. The complex would include medical offices, apartments, and commercial/retail space.

Lenny Goldstock, a doctor for OrthoNY, proposed the project in front of the Wilton Town Planning Board on July 19. The board brought up traffic as its main concern.

The medical center would be a two-story, 116,000-square-foot building. It would include offices for Albany ENT and Allergy Services (AENT), OrthoNY, Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates, Capital Cardiology Associates, and Community Care Physicians.

The property would also have two three-story mixed-use buildings and ten two-story apartment buildings. The mixed-use development would have about 18,000 square feet of commercial/retail space and 130 apartments.

“Our mission is to offer as many of our fellow Capital Region neighbors as possible the most

convenient access to our many services,” said Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of AENT. “This

move into Saratoga is a next step we believe makes a great deal of sense for us and our

community.”

This would be AENT’s third location in the Capital Region with two other locations on Everett Road in Albany and Route 9 in Clifton Park. If approved, construction is projected to be completed in 2025.