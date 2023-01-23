BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.

A judge tossed a previous indictment against Lincoln-Lynch because of prosecutorial errors. In that document, he had been charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death. The new indictment contains an additional count of failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian.

Around 7:40 p.m. on February 26, Trombley was fatally struck by a car in the area of Main and 5th Streets. Prosecutors say Lincoln-Lynch took off northbound on Route 9, into Glens falls after the crash.

Trombley was a well-liked teacher and coach at Glens Falls High School. He retired in 2013 but the school district said he would always be remembered as an ideal teacher. He coached JV baseball, and wrestling, and would even umpire from time to time.

The evidence presented at Lincoln-Lynch’s trial was “legally insufficient to support the charges, and any lesser-included offenses” in the original indictment, according to court documents. The matter was brought back to a jury within the required 30-day period for retrial and is now being prosecuted by way of Friday morning’s indictment.