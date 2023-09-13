SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning, the Mayor’s Office is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of improvements to Waterfront Park. The public is welcome to attend the celebration at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Kim states, “Waterfront Park was made possible by preservation and land acquisitions in 2001 by the Open Space Advisory Committee. It remains to this day one of the only points of public access to Saratoga Lake. I want to thank the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department for their hard work in making this project to update the park possible.”

Improvements to Waterfront Park include handicap-accessible ramps and renovations to the bathrooms and gazebo. A new playground will also be installed next month. The public is welcome to attend the celebration that begins at 11:30 a.m. at 622-630 Crescent Avenue.