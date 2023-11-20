BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A revitalization project to construct three new pickleball courts and a full basketball court is underway at Kelley Park. Mayor Frank Rossi announced on Sunday that a new asphalt surface has been installed, thanks to the Department of Public Works, Evolution Construction Services, LLC, and Pompa Bros. Inc. Stone Quarry.

The Village of Ballston Spa is also working with Saratoga County to get funding for new fencing around and inside the asphalt area. The new facilities are expected to open in the spring.

Organizers will also look into creating an online reservation system for the courts. Residents can expect additional announcements as more progress is made.