SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Museum at Saratoga will be introducing a new exhibit on Sunday, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will feature a carved wooden fish collection from Niskayuna artist Ed Koch.

“When the museum was contacted about Mr. Koch’s collection, we were so excited for the opportunity to display his work to a larger audience,” said museum director Sarah Smith.

Koch is a retired General Electric engineer and started carving fish 30 years ago as a gesture for his children. One of his younger son’s fish had died, and to cheer him up, he made him a fish out of wood that would “live” forever. His other son wanted one too, so he made multiple.

Each fish that will be displayed in the collection took Koch about a week to create. He is a self-taught artist who enjoys writing poetry, photography, wood carving, hiking, weightlifting, and gardening.