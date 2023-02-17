CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park is going to be seeing a lot of new construction around the Exit 9 area of the Northway.

Three big projects in the area over the past year include Old Brick Furniture and Mattress Company moving into the old Toys R Us building. A Chick-fil-A is also taking over the old Pier 1 building, and a Bass Pro Shops is interested in building a store where the former North Star Chevrolet was located.

Officials believe more than 100 jobs will come to the area as part of the development.