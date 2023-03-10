BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new Ballston Lake fishing pier and boat launch on Outlet Road will soon be getting under construction. According to Ballston Town Supervisor Eric Connolly, the pier should hopefully be completed toward the end of May.

The former pier at this location closed in April 2021 due to winter ice damage and decay. That pier was demolished in August. After the old pier was vandalized and some people were seen still using the closed pier, Connolly declared it a public safety concern so the town could speed up the replacement process.

Tentatively, a partial installation of the new pier will be taking place April 13 and 14. Outlet Road will stay open during that time.

The rest of the pier is tentatively set to be installed May 15 through 18. Outlet Road will be closed then with the specific times to be determined. After the pier is fully installed and inspected, it will be open to the public.

The new pier will be wider, handicap accessible, and have a two bay kayak/canoe launch, said Connolly. The pier’s floating system will also prevent future ice damage.