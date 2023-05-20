BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After two years, the new Ballston Lake fishing pier and boat launch on Outlet Road has officially opened. The Town of Ballston made the announcement that the pier opened on May 19.

The former pier at this location closed in April 2021 due to winter ice damage and decay. That pier was demolished in August. After the old pier was vandalized and some people were seen still using the closed pier, Town Supervisor Eric Connolly declared it a public safety concern so the town could speed up the replacement process.

The new Ballston Lake fishing pier (photo: Sara Rizzo) The new Ballston Lake fishing pier (photo: Sara Rizzo)

Compared to the old pier, the new one is wider, handicap accessible, and has a two bay kayak/canoe launch, said Connolly. The pier’s floating system will also prevent future ice damage.