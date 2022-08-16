VISCHERS FERRY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A three-way stop has been installed at the intersection of Riverview Road and Vischers Ferry Road, in the Hamlet of Vischers Ferry in Southern Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Department of Public Works led the project, with help from the Clifton Park Highway Department.

(Photo: Town of Clifton Park)

(Photo: Town of Clifton Park)

(Photo: Town of Clifton Park)

Stop signs and stop bars have been installed at the new intersection. Both roads continue to be a 30 mile-per-hour zone, and the Highway Department asks that all motorists use increased caution with the new traffic design and surrounding residents.