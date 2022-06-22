WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new partnership between Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park begins on July 5 with a nature walk at the Orra Park Preserve at 4 p.m. The same walk will be offered again on Saturday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Throughout the walks, participants will learn about Orra Phelps while discovering the natural history of the land that had a great meaning to her when she was alive, according to Margo Olson, Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park Executive Director. The walks will be led by interns who were hired through a grant from the Land Trust Alliance’s New York State Conservation Partnership Program.

Olson believes that this is another honor to Phelps because she was an educator who loved to share her knowledge with students. The upcoming walks in this series will take place at the Bog Meadow Trail on July 19 and July 23, and at the Coldbrook Preserve on August 2 and August 6. Participants can register online for the walks.