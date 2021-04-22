National Volunteer Week: Saratoga Senior Center

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking to make a big difference in the life of a senior citizen? The Saratoga Senior Center needs your help as a volunteer!

Since 1955 the mission of the Saratoga Senior Center is to empower seniors to achieve and maintain personal independence and individual well-being by providing the program structure and support services necessary for healthy recreation, companionship, social involvement, and problem solving.

“Not every superhero wears a cape or a unitard! A majority of them are everyday heroes who help senior citizens get to their medical appointments, pharmacies or even grocery shopping,” said Lawrence Barisic, the volunteer coordinator at the Saratoga Senior Center.

Volunteers help with a variety of tasks like handy work, cleaning or assisting with yardwork. Other heroes, aka volunteers, use their super hearing to simply listen to seniors and give reassurance. While these small acts of kindness may seem minor, they could quite possibly change the day, week or month for a senior citizen with limited mobility or without transportation.

Your time commitment is yours. Some volunteer 2 hours a month and others volunteer 2 hours a day. Many of their volunteers do “one offs”, stepping in to help a senior with a singular task.

If you’re interested, contact Volunteer Coordinator Lawrence Barisic @ 518.584.1621 x209 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.