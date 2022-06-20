SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With less than four weeks to go until Opening Day at the Saratoga Race Course, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is already seeing an uptick in foot traffic. From new exhibits to the unveiling of the 2022 Travers Stakes poster, here’s what racing fans can expect this summer!

To celebrate Opening Day at Saratoga on July 14th, the museum is planning to open two new exhibits. One exhibition will showcase the best from photographer Jim Raftery’s career. The second showcase will be the museum’s first bilingual exhibit, highlighting the lives of Hall of Fame international jockeys and horses.

Over the weekend local artist Greg Montgomery unveiled this year’s Travers Stakes poster during a special event promoting aftercare for thoroughbred racehorses.

“The community that’s coming in right now, we’re seeing people from Rhode Island and surrounding states already and there’s just a great excitement and we’re less than four weeks away,” said Cate Masterson, director of the museum.