SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid crews are in South Glens Falls after a natural gas outage Friday. Roughly 330 customers are affected.

As crews work to restore the gas, customers can expect to be without their gas stove and hot water during the outage. Officials said some may be without gas into the weekend. Crews from Central New York are also being brought to the area to help with repairs and restoring gas service.

Once repairs have been made to the gas supply, National Grid technicians will need to enter homes to restart service and appliances. All National Grid employees and contractors will carry photo identification cards with them. If a customer is not home at that time, technicians will leave details on how customers can schedule an appointment to restore service.

National Grid said it’s priority is restoring gas to all customers. The cause of the outage was undetermined Friday night and remains under investigation.