SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is holding an annual National Agriculture Conference in Saratoga Springs from September 26 to September 29. The conference will allow leaders to develop national policies that address food and agriculture issues.

This year’s conference, which is themed “Still Growing,” will focus on opportunities presented by the 2023 Farm Bill, international trade, securing a skilled, sustainable workforce for the agricultural and food industry, and other pressing issues. The conference includes several panel discussions, and a committee and business meeting, where policy will be debated and voted on. Registration is free for all members of the media, and the full press agenda can be found here. To register, please visit the event page.