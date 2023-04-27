BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is holding a free Narcan training and distribution at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building on Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive-through distribution event will take place in the parking lot at 6012 County Farm Road.

Participants will receive training on how to recognize opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan. A free Narcan rescue kit will be provided for everyone, which includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.