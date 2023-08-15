WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several crews responded to a structure on Third Street in Waterford Monday night. Firefighters from the Waterford Fire Department say there were no injuries.

After the first crew responded, a second alarm was called for a working garage fire. Five units from the Waterford Fire Department responded, with mutual aid from Boght, Northside, Halfmoon, and Mechanicville Fire Departments responding along with Waterford Police and Rescue Squads.

Waterford firefighters say the fire was knocked down within minutes before mutual aid arrived. Firefighters say they dealt with a small issue after another driver drove over one of their hoses.

Images via Waterford Fire Department

Luckily, crews were still able to put out the fire. Firefighters say the fire is currently under investigation.