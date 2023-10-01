SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena is missing. An AMBER alert was activated on October 1 at 9:35 a.m.

“The search for Charlotte is continuing with the assistance of New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Fire, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and more.” said Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O’Neil just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park at approximately 6:15 p.m. on September 30. She is described as 5’1″, 90 pounds, with long, dirty blonde hair. Sena was last seen wearing a tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

Police stated Sena was taken under circumstances that lead law enforcement officials to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm. Anyone with information should call (518)457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.